$466.09 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post $466.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.90 million and the lowest is $445.00 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $472.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXW. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

CXW opened at $9.69 on Monday. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.