$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $57.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

