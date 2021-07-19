500,000 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA opened at $11.01 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

