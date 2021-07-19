509,100 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 509,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Gogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $122,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 115,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

