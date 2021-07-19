$524.00 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report sales of $524.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.49 million to $524.80 million. Dropbox posted sales of $467.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,397. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 11.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

