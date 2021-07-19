528,100 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Bought by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 528,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $499,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.