$551.46 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $551.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.05 million and the highest is $559.40 million. LHC Group posted sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

LHCG opened at $203.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.78. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.