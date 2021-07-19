555,000 Shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Acquired by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 555,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000. Limbach comprises approximately 4.3% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Run Capital LP owned about 5.41% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limbach by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029 in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMB traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.