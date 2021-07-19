568,156,413 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 568,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,519,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 48.5% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned approximately 33.13% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $1,887,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,549,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,561,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $40.19 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.