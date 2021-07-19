$59.21 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report sales of $59.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.93 million and the lowest is $58.95 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

BNFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,250,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNFT opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $424.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.76. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

