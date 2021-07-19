680,000 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LP

Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000. GigCapital4 comprises approximately 7.8% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Shares of GIGGU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,275. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

