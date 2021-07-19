$69.67 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report $69.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.63 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $35.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $345.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $620.12 million, a PE ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

