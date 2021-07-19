715,000 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 715,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,524,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.1% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scge Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.31. 235,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.