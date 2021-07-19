$722.77 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce sales of $722.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $731.09 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $66.66 on Monday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.