80,066 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 223,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,356,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

CCOI opened at $77.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.45.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $437,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,332 shares of company stock worth $3,037,568. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

