81,169 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $147,207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $43,001,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $8,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $7,355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $3,535,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

