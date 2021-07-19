89,540 Shares in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Acquired by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. Silicom comprises approximately 3.0% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 1.30% of Silicom as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silicom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILC. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.57. 16,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.79 million, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

