89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $151,270.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $137,690.00.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,350. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.53.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETNB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

