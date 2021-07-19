$919.77 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce sales of $919.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $946.40 million. ArcBest posted sales of $627.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of ARCB opened at $57.15 on Monday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $217,224,000.00. Insiders sold 2,903,536 shares of company stock worth $225,795,704 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.