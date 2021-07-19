$997.00 Million in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post $997.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.04 billion. Methanex reported sales of $512.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

MEOH opened at $32.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $49.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.