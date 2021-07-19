9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

9F stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 1,147,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96. 9F has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFU. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in 9F during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 9F during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9F in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in 9F in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in 9F in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

