AAR (AIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AIR opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 279.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

