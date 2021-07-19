Aave Price Tops $238.07 (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for $238.07 or 0.00773948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $250.11 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00039536 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,841,915 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

