AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

