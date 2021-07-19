Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

ABEO stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

