Abitshadow Token (ABST) Achieves Market Cap of $8,777.18

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 73.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Abitshadow Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded down 88% against the US dollar. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $8,777.18 and $3.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00141829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,695.20 or 1.00325863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

About Abitshadow Token

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com . Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abitshadow Token

