Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 589,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $671.29 million, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

