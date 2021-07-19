Abulaba 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Abulaba has traded 72.1% lower against the dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $823.73 and approximately $14.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

