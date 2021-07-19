Abyss Token Price Down 14.5% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00775327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.