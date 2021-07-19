Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,953.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.