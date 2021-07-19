Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $942,630.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.82 on Monday, hitting $309.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $317.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.06.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.