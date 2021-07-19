Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 712,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,166.0 days.

ACRFF stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

