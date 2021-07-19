Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Hits $1.41 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $934,028.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,792.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.94 or 0.05916916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.01353778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00370349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00136871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00613031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00388649 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00296443 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

