Adam Wiener Sells 6,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $332,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

RDFN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.08. 1,083,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $70,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Redfin by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

