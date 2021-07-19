Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ADPPF stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Get Adler Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adler Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.