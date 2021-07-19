Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,982 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 222,024 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 3.7% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Adobe worth $357,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $3.37 on Monday, reaching $602.73. The company had a trading volume of 95,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,915. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $611.62. The firm has a market cap of $287.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

