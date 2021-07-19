Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106,730.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $106,730.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,389 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

