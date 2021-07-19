Adshares Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $83,579.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,389 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

