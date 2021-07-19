ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400,423 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 4,053,253 shares during the period. ADT accounts for approximately 1.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ADT worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 158.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 83,093 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ADT by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 15,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.89 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

