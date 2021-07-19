Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMT opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.50.
Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile
