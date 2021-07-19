Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is Prentice Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,130 shares during the quarter. Advantage Solutions accounts for about 14.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 6.84% of Advantage Solutions worth $45,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of ADV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,462. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

