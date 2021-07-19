AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Cut by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,392 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 1.9% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.89% of AerCap worth $67,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. 73,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

