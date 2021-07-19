Aeron Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $11,821.54 and approximately $64,204.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00776889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.