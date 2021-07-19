Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.