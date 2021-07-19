Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Securities increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

