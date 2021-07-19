Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.