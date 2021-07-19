Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,804,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 431,571 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 14.3% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.87% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,500,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.75. 29,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,776. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.69 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

