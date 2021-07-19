AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $18.84.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

