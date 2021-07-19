Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of AEM opened at $61.26 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 320,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

