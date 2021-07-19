AidCoin (AID) Trading Down 26.6% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $59.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00767963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

